Two ministries reorganized in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy and Ministry of Health and Social Development have been reorganized in line with President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s decree, the presidential press service reported Jan. 5.

The powers of the Ministry of National Economy to form the state policy in the sphere of migration and regulate migration processes were transferred to the Ministry of Health and Social Development.

Meanwhile, some of the powers of the Ministry of Health and Social Development were transferred to the Interior Ministry – the Ministry of Interior will coordinate and implement the state policy in the sphere of migration, monitoring, analysis, and forecasting of migratory processes.

The president ordered the government to create a migration service committee under the Interior Ministry and develop a concept of the country’s migration policy for 2017-2021 until April 1, 2017.

