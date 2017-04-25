Trump: US interested in expanding relations with Kazakhstan

US President Donald Trump is interested in expanding relations with Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 25. Trump made this announcement as he was receiving credentials from the new Kazakh ambassador to the US, Yerzhan Kazykhanov.

Trump also praised Kazakhstan’s achievements over the years of independence.

Kazykhanov, in turn, noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries continues to strengthen in all key areas, including in the political, trade and economic, investment, legal, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In 2011-2012, Kazykhanov served as Kazakhstan’s foreign minister.

