Trump: US interested in expanding relations with Kazakhstan
By editor On April 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment
US President Donald Trump is interested in expanding relations with Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 25. Trump made this announcement as he was receiving credentials from the new Kazakh ambassador to the US, Yerzhan Kazykhanov.
Trump also praised Kazakhstan’s achievements over the years of independence.
Kazykhanov, in turn, noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries continues to strengthen in all key areas, including in the political, trade and economic, investment, legal, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In 2011-2012, Kazykhanov served as Kazakhstan’s foreign minister.
The article was originally published by trend.az
Tagged with: Donald Trump • Kazakhstan - US relation • Kazakhstan Ambassador • Yerzhan Kazykhanov
KZNewsline Gallery
Recent Posts
- Trump: US interested in expanding relations with Kazakhstan
- Kazakh President lays out principles for modernisation of nation’s identity
- Astana to host Nuclear Disarmament Conference
- Kazakhstan attracts record amount of foreign investment in 2016
- Kazakhstan to open Representative Office in Silicon Valley
Categories