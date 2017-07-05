Syrian peace talks underway in Astana

A fifth round of peace talks aimed at ending the Syria conflict entered their second day this Wednesday in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

Representatives of the Syrian regime, armed opposition groups, the three guarantor countries — Russia, Turkey, and Iran –, the UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura, as well as delegations from Jordan and the U.S. are attending the negotiations.

Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said their main agenda item was to define the boundaries of de-escalation zones in Syria.

At the fourth round of Astana talks on May 4, the three guarantor countries signed a deal to establish these special areas.

