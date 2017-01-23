Syrian Peace Talks Open in Astana, Focus on Strengthening Cease-Fire

Two days of international talks in Astana to extend the cease-fire in Syria brokered Dec. 29 by Russia and Turkey opened Jan. 23. The talks are expected to pave the way for Feb. 8 negotiations in Geneva under the UN auspices.

Monday’s meeting is the largest gathering to date in terms of parties in the six-year Syrian conflict. For the first time, both the Government and the armed opposition groups agreed to sit down at the same table.

The Syrian government and Syria’s armed opposition, delegations from Russia, Iran and Turkey and UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attended the meeting held behind closed doors. U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol attended the talks as an observer.

Commenting on the results of the first public session of talks, the head of the Syrian opposition delegation Mohammad Alloush noted that he hoped the negotiations would result in a truce that will help solve some humanitarian problems in Syria.

“The truce should show that it really works before we move on to other issues,” he said, tass.ru reports.

Meanwhile, international meeting participants were expected to agree on a document produced during the talks, which are scheduled to end at noon Jan. 24.

“The delegations of the guarantor countries, with the assistance of the UN, are working on the draft of the final document of the meeting, which would indicate the main points of agreements reached during the talks,” according to sources familiar with the process. It was expected that the talks would focus on the strengthening of the cease-fire regime and on the humanitarian aspects.

Permanent Representative to UN Bashar al-Jaafari leads the Syrian government delegation for the Astana talks. Representatives of approximately 15 rebel groups represent the Syrian opposition. Turkey and Iran, the guarantor countries attending the peace talks, are represented by the deputy ministers of foreign affairs. Special Presidential Envoy for Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev heads Russia’s delegation.

