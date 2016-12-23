President Nazarbayev ratifies law on LEU Bank establishment in Kazakhstan

By On December 23, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency on establishment of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan”, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda. The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

Source: Kazinform

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious