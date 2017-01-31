President Nazarbayev announces 3rd stage of Kazakhstan’s modernization

ASTANA – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during a Jan. 30 televised statement outlined the topics to be covered in his annual address to the nation, which was released Jan. 31 in written form.

He said the address will discuss the third stage of Kazakhstan’s modernisation and then briefly outlined the areas of Kazakhstan’s development that the address covers.

The strategic document, printed in the media on Jan. 31, focuses on what Nazarbayev considers to be the country’s new, third stage of modernisation.

“The first one was the creation of an entirely new state based on the principles of a market economy. The second was the implementation of the Strategy 2030 and the creation of our country’s capital, Astana,” the President stated.

The President noted that Kazakhstan has been developing at an accelerated pace and has become one of the 50 most-developed countries. Drastic changes in the technological sphere require a transition to a new model of economic growth, he said, which is why his address is devoted to the third stage of modernisation.

Source: The Astana Times