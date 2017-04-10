Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to UN convened briefing on sustainable energy production

The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations convened the briefing on April 4, 2017 together with representatives of the UN Regional Commissions: Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Economic Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP), Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), and the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE).

Ambassador Dr. Kairat Umarov, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in New York, addressed the diplomatic community, highlighting how the two events in Astana will prepare the blueprint for a shared destiny of sustainable energy production and consumption for countries of the world.

High-level representatives of Regional Commissions on their part also provided in-depth briefing on recent developments in preparation of the Astana Ministerial, including substantive and thematic issues of the conference. They stressed the need for fostering multi-sectoral approaches to enhance coordination for implementing the SDGs.

The speakers presented flagship projects underway as part of the sustainable development agenda. Each UN Regional Commission will publish a full-fledged report on its respective region with special focus on the energy-related SDGs.

Dr. Umarov indicated that the Forum and Energy Ministerial were co-organized through collaboration by Kazakhstan with the five UN Regional Commissions, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the World Bank, UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNID), the Copenhagen Centre on Energy Efficiency, and the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century.

The Kazakh Permanent Representative to the UN also pointed out that the focus on the five regions underlines recognition of the fact that today all countries especially the most vulnerable ones – the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) – are aspiring to implement SDG 7 on energy in partnership with the most developed and technologically advanced economies.

SDG 7 takes into account that: one in five people still lacks access to modern electricity; three billion people rely on wood, coal, charcoal or animal waste for cooking and heating; energy is the dominant contributor to climate change, contributing around 60 per cent of total global greenhouse gas emissions; and reducing the carbon intensity of energy is a key objective in long-term climate goals.

Read full article on www.indepthnews.net