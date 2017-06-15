OSCE PA delegation visits Astana on Kazakhstan’s 25th anniversary of membership

Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met with President of OSCE PA Christine Muttonen in Astana on June 15, reports Kazinform. The meeting took place on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s full-fledged membership in the OSCE.

Earlier, the OSCE unveiled its pavilion at EXPO 2017. Mr Nigmatulin stressed that participation of such reputable organization as OSCE in Astana EXPO-2017 demonstrates high status of the exhibition. Ms Muttonen, in turn, emphasized the relevance of Astana EXPO-2017 theme [Future Energy] for the future of the planet.

The President of the OSCE PA also stressed that Kazakhstan sets the example to other countries in terms of shift to renewable energy sources. Ms Muttonen spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s achievements over 25 years of independence and its contribution to the organization. Besides, she praised Kazakhstan’s role as a mediator in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Source: Kazinform