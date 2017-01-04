Nursultan Nazarbayev will lead delegation representing Astana Expo 2017 at WFES in Abu Dhabi
A high-ranking delegation representing Astana EXPO 2017, that will include the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is to have a significant presence at the World Future Energy Summit, WFES, in Abu Dhabi.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev will officially unveil the Astana EXPO 2017 pavilion on January 16th, 2017, the opening of the four-day summit. He will be joined by key members of the EXPO organising committee, including Chairman of National Company Astana EXPO 2017, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, and Astana EXPO 2017 Commissioner, Rapil Zhoshybayev.
