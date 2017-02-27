Nursultan Nazarbayev and Karipbek Kuyukov are nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Director of the Basel Peace Office Alyn Ware has nominated President Nazarbayev and Karipbek Kuyukov for the Nobel Peace Prize “for their incredible efforts for nuclear abolition”, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“President Nursultan Nazarbayev stands out as a leader who has taken a number of significant nuclear disarmament initiatives during his 22 years as leader of Kazakhstan. ….not only has a commitment to the achievement of a nuclear-weapons-free world, but continues to take a number of initiatives that are influential in the process to achieve such a world. A Nobel Peace Prize would enhance the influence and support these processes globally”, Ware’s nomination reads.

He also says that “Kuyukov is a hero of the nuclear age who is highlighting the tragic experience of his region in Kazakhstan – devastated by the long-term effects of Soviet nuclear tests. The ATOM Project, which he leads, informs the world of the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental impact of nuclear weapons and the imperative for nuclear abolition”.

Nazarbayev and Kuyukov are also nominated by Bill Kidd, MP Scotland.

The article was originally published by Kazinform