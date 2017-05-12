Nuclear security training center opens in Almaty

Starting next month Kazakh scientists will be able to undergo nuclear security training at the new nuclear security training center in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The decision to establish the first nuclear security training center in Kazakhstan and Central Asia was made in 2009. And its conceptual project was introduced in 2011. The construction began in December 2015 and was completed in February 2017. The center is located on an area of 0.7 hectares, directly adjacent to the institute.

“As far as specialists are concerned, throughout all these years we worked together with our US colleagues. It was important to understand Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework and the country’s needs, as well as to determine the priority directions in the development of the training center. The US Department of Energy shared its experience in creating similar centers, their structure, and equipment. Everything here was created with the American project team support,” said Yergazy Kenzhin, General Director of RSE “The Institute of Nuclear Physics”.

“Kazakhstan has voluntarily renounced its nuclear potential. However, the country is still one of the largest uranium producers (about 40 percent of world production). The country has research nuclear reactors, and its domestic industry uses about 1,000 different radioactive power sources. All this wealth carries the risks of sabotage and information leakage, which can occur even without breaking into the building. Therefore, to implement security measures we need specialists and training systems,” said Petr Chakrov, the first deputy director of RSE “The Institute of Nuclear Physics”.

It is worth noting that after the launch of nuclear fuel bank at Ulba Metallurgical Plant, and the specialists trained in the Almaty center will be sent to protect the new facility.

