New visa regulations to come into force in Kazakhstan from Jan.1, 2017

With Expo-2017 and Winter Universiade approaching, Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan is working on easing visa regulations and increasing effectiveness of migration control and security to create favorable conditions for foreign visitors and to attract investors, said minister Erlan Idrissov.

“Procedures for issuing single entry business visas and single entry and double entry tourist visas for citizens of 48 economically developed countries were simplified. Currently citizens of 19 countries can visit Kazakhstan without visa. Starting January 1, 2017 citizens of 45 countries, among which are member countries of OECD and EU, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Monaco, will gain the right for visa free stay up to 30 days after the entry date,” said Idrissov.

New regulations will significantly ease the procedure for executing invitations for foreign nationals to Kazakhstan. The regulations are simple to comprehend and are made taking into account interests of Kazakh citizens and foreign citizens interested in Kazakhstan.

The article was originally published by Akipress