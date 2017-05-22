Nazarbayev meets with Trump in Riyadh

The Arab Islamic American Summit was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 20-21. On the sidelines of the Summit, President Nazarbayev met with a few presidents and leaders. In particular, the Head of State met with U.S. President Donald Trump. The sides discussed the main areas of cooperation in trade-economic, political and cultural-humanitarian sectors as well as the international agenda.

AkordaPress posted a picture of the two presidents on its instagram page: