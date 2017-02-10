Nazarbayev held a meeting on economic development

Today President held a meeting discussing rapid technological modernization of the economy, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, members of the Government, Akim of Astana, heads of national holdings and companies, as well as heads of leading private companies of Kazakhstan.

Participants have discussed acceleration of economy’s modernization, which was identified as the first priority in the President’s Address.

They also discussed use of digital technologies in development of new industries as well as creations of a set of measures for technological re-equipment of basic industries. Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.

The article was originally published by Kazinform