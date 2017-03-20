Nauryz in Astana: Khan’s yurt to be set up at Khan Shatyr

Early celebrations of Nauryz holiday are to begin at the Khan Shatyr Shopping Center in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.

As part of the celebrations, a khan’s yurt will be set up at the shopping center.

Dance ensembles will perform at Khan Shatyr at 4:00 p.m. today. An interactive game will be arranged as well. On March 21, residents and guests of Astana city will be treated to delicious baursaks and national delicacies. The event will start at the shopping center at 12:00 p.m.

Additionally, kids and adults will be able to compete in traditional national games. The performances by Astana-based singers and dancers will crown the celebration of Nauryz at the shopping center on March 22.

The article was originally published by Kazinform