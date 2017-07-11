LEU Bank to Open in Kazakhstan on August 29

The opening date for low enriched uranium (LEU) bank in Kazakhstan is scheduled for August 29, which is the International Day against Nuclear Tests designated by the United Nations.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the opening date on July 3, when he addressed the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan.

The LEU bank will operate as a mechanism of last resort; in case of unforeseen disruption in a commercial market of uranium, countries that are unable to procure uranium for their nuclear power plants can request LEU from the bank under certain conditions. Thus, it will ensure a global nuclear fuel supply and facilitate nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

The bank will be based at the Ulba Metallurgy Plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk in eastern Kazakhstan. The plant has dealt with and stored nuclear materials for more than 60 years without any incidents.

Source: The Astana Times