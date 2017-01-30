Law Experts Evaluate Kazakhstan’s Judicial Reforms, Courtroom Technological Innovations

A monitoring report of the European Union (EU) Rule of Law Initiative for Central Asia pilot project was presented at a Jan. 26 seminar meeting in the capital. The event was held at the Supreme Court with the participation of regional court chairpersons and administrators and international experts, including German Ambassador Rolf Mafael, rule of law platform project team leader Xavier Barré and specialists from the French and EU missions.

The monitoring, conducted Sept. 26-Oct. 7 at the Tselinograd district court in the Akmola region, was headed by Fort-de-France Court of Appeal Honorary President Hervé Exper.

“It was necessary to reveal the quality and efficiency of justice on the basis of a specific database and analyse the functioning of the court of the first instance. We had to know what good practices the courts used, possibly some disadvantages and make a list of all the things that could be taken to create a model court. The recommendations provided by the expert group were integrated into this report. We were able to do this work without difficulties because our colleagues created all the conditions for our work,” said Exper, speaking exclusively to The Astana Times.

