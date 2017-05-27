Kazatomprom to use robots for uranium production by end of year

Robots will start working at the uranium plant of the Kazatomprom national atomic company in the South Kazakhstan region by the end of the year. The robots will perform various activities, including drying, loading and shipping products. The first robot will be purchased on a competitive basis in the near future.

“This is very important, because the human factor is less effective and the accuracy of providing certain services is increased. The accuracy of operations is increased and we will also be able to increase monitoring due to this kind of equipment,” said Kazatomprom Board Chair Askar Zhumagaliyev.

The employees will be retrained to be able to work on other elements of production.

The national atomic company is developing and implementing technologies, including large data, augmented reality, 3D printing and robotics as part of the tasks to ensure the global competitiveness of the country set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

