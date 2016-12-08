Kazakhstan will participate in OPEC’s Vienna meeting

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has said he will participate in OPEC’s meeting to be held Dec.10 in Vienna.

Regarding the possibility of reducing the oil production in Kazakhstan, Bozumbayev told reporters in Astana that Kazakhstan is no the largest non-OPEC oil producer.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said that the country plans to increase oil output to 102 million tons by 2030.

Mexico’s Secretary of Energy Pedro Joaquín Coldwell told RIA Novosti that his country will also be represented at OPEC’s upcoming meeting.

OPEC has invited 14 non-OPEC countries to the meeting to be held Dec. 10 in Vienna. The invited countries are Russia, Mexico, Oman, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Colombia, Congo, Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brunei and Uzbekistan.

Source: Trend.az