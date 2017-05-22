Kazakhstan and UNDP launch web-based solar atlas

The Government of Kazakhstan announced the launch of Solar Resources Atlas atlassolar.kz, a new online application for the mapping of Kazakhstan solar energy potential. The new interactive electronic resource was developed by local company Sapa Pro&Tech in the frame of a joint project of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and the United Nations Development Programme.

The Atlas was created under the project of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and UNDP “Providing Assistance to the Government of Republic of Kazakhstan to Implement the Green Economy Transition Concept of Republic of Kazakhstan and Institutionalize the Green Bridge Partnership Programme”.

