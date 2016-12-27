Kazakhstan to provide all conditions for Syria talks

Kazakhstan is ready to accept all parties involved in Syria talks in Astana and will create all the necessary conditions for this purpose. President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated so in the meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti informed.

“Kazakhstan is ready to receive all parties to hold negotiations in Astana. Yesterday we [President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of Iran Rouhani Hassan]. Everybody agreed. We will create all necessary conditions to the meeting”, - Nazarbayev said.

President Vladimir Putin declared earlier that he had agreed with the Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan about the offer made to the parties conflicting over Syria to continue the process of peace talks on a new platform in Astana, which can also add to the Geneva talks. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev agreed with the offer.

The Kremlin press service told that during the telephone conversation Putin and his Iranian colleague Hassan Rouhani emphasized that the successful completion of the operation of liberation of Aleppo was an important step on the way of total victory over terrorism in Syria.

The article was originally published by Kazinform