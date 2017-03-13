Kazakhstan to preside in UNSC in January 2018

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has announced the date of Kazakhstan’s presidency in the UN Security Council, Kazinform reports.

“Kazakhstan will assume rotating presidency in the UNSC for January 2018,” the Minister said during the Governmental Hour session in the Majilis of the Parliament.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s chairmanship will focus on adoption of a certain document. “It can be a UNSC resolution and will require a consensus of all members of the organization or a statement by the UNSC Chairman for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Before taking the presidency, we will hold consultations with the members of the Council to coordinate all the issues of Kazakhstan’s interest ,” said the Minister.

“In this regard, I would like to note that all our steps to draw the world’s attention and, in particular, the attention of the Security Council to the challenges and threats faced by Central Asia will be made in close coordination with our partners in the region. After presidency of our country in the UNSC in January 2018, the work on implementation of all the agreements will be launched,” he informed.

The article was originally published by Kazinform