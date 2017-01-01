Kazakhstan Flag Raised at UN Security Council as Country Assumes Membership

Kazakhstan’s flag was raised in a special ceremony in front of the hall of the UN Security Council in New York on Dec. 31, 2016, signifying the assumption by the country of its duties as a non-permanent member of the body for 2017-2018. The plates with the name of Kazakhstan were also set at the negotiating table in the Security Council room and the room for private consultations, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a Jan. 1 press release.

The article was originally published by The Astana Times