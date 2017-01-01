Kazakhstan Flag Raised at UN Security Council as Country Assumes Membership
By editor On January 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Kazakhstan’s flag was raised in a special ceremony in front of the hall of the UN Security Council in New York on Dec. 31, 2016, signifying the assumption by the country of its duties as a non-permanent member of the body for 2017-2018. The plates with the name of Kazakhstan were also set at the negotiating table in the Security Council room and the room for private consultations, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a Jan. 1 press release.
The article was originally published by The Astana Times
Tagged with: UN • United Nations • UNSC
KZNewsline Gallery
Recent Posts
- Two ministries reorganized in Kazakhstan
- Kazakhstan took part in first meeting of UNSC in 2017
- Nursultan Nazarbayev will lead delegation representing Astana Expo 2017 at WFES in Abu Dhabi
- Former FM Erlan Idrissov appointed as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to UK
- Kazakhstan Flag Raised at UN Security Council as Country Assumes Membership
Categories