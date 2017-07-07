Kazakhstan delegation participates in the international congress of women of the SCO and BRICS countries

In Novosibirsk, the first international congress of women of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS started. The delegation of Kazakhstan a part of which was the deputy governor of the East Kazakhstan region Asem Nusupova takes part in the Congress, BNews.kz reported.

More than 300 representatives of women’s organizations, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Republic of South Africa take part in the congress. Work of the Forum was opened by the Chairman of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko. In work as each of 3 sections of the Congress, the role of the woman in various spheres of society will be considered: sociocultural cooperation, economic development of society, the place and a role of female scientists in modern realities. We will remind, the initiative of carrying out the Congress of women of the countries of SCO and BRICS in the Novosibirsk region belongs to the member of the Federation Council from the region Nadezhda Boltenko. Her offer was supported by the governor of the region Vladimir Gorodetsky and last year has sent the corresponding appeal to the address of the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

In Novosibirsk, the first international congress of women of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS started. The delegation of Kazakhstan a part of which was the deputy governor of the East Kazakhstan region Asem Nusupova takes part in the Congress, BNews.kz reported. More than 300 representatives of women’s organizations, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Republic of South Africa take part in the congress. Work of the Forum was opened by the Chairman of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko. In work as each of 3 sections of the Congress, the role of the woman in various spheres of society will be considered: sociocultural cooperation, economic development of society, the place and a role of female scientists in modern realities. We will remind, the initiative of carrying out the Congress of women of the countries of SCO and BRICS in the Novosibirsk region belongs to the member of the Federation Council from the region Nadezhda Boltenko. Her offer was supported by the governor of the region Vladimir Gorodetsky and last year has sent the corresponding appeal to the address of the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

Source: bnews.kz