Kazakhstan chairs WTO Committee for Trade and Environment

On April 7, the General Council of the World Trade Organization announced the chairpersons of the WTO bodies for year 2017, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN structures and other international organizations in Geneva Zhanar Aitzhanova was named the Chairperson of the WTO Committee for Trade and Environment.

In 2017, amid preparation for the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference scheduled for December 11-14 in Buenos Aires (Argentina), the new chairpersons of WTO bodies will be imposed a great responsibility for boosting discussions among the organization’s members in order to achieve successful results of the Ministerial Conference.

Aitzhanova was nominated to this post by the Asian Group of Developing Countries to which Kazakhstan joined in November 2016.

The WTO Committee for Trade and Environment was established in 1995 and serves as a permanent forum for the dialogue among the governments of the WTO member countries regarding the influence of trade policy on environment and impact of environment on trade.

In different years, the Committee was chaired by the ambassadors of Argentina, Singapore, Hungary, Slovakia, Egypt, Poland, Turkey, Malaysia, Finland, Hong Kong, Columbia, Thailand and Chile.

