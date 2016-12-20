Kazakhstan to become visa-free for 45 countries from 2017

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs, starting January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan will establish visa-free entrance for 45 countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yerlan Idrissov noted that 30-day visa-free stay will be granted to citizens of 45 economically developed countries.

Among the 45 are: Austria, USA, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Canada, Finland, France, South Korea, Japan, Portugal, Hungary, Cyprus, Belgium, Singapore, Monaco, Jordan, Malaysia, as well as a number of other OSCE, EU and Central Asia countries.

The article was originally published on Kazinform