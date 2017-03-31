Kazakhstan and U.S. Armed Forces discuss cooperation in logistics
By editor On March 31, 2017 · Leave a Comment
An international symposium of the representatives of the Kazakhstan and U.S. Armed Forces was held in the city of Tampa. Logistics support issues were on agenda of the event. As the press service of the Defense Ministry informed, the participants discussed mutual cooperation and exchange of experience in logistics support field.
The central command of the Ground Forces of the U.S. Armed Forces made a presentation of the NATO’s logistics support scheme, namely the scheme of supplying all items of material support, organization of financial and record services, contract performance rules and medical support.
The article was originally published by Kazinform
Tagged with: Armed Forces • cooperation • Military • United States
KZNewsline Gallery
Recent Posts
- Kazakhstan and U.S. Armed Forces discuss cooperation in logistics
- Kazakh companies increase their profitability
- UN Commission praises development of women’s entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan
- Kazakh FM says strengthening economic diplomacy is MFA’s primary goal
- Kazakh President says both economic development, political reforms progressing
Categories