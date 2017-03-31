Kazakhstan and U.S. Armed Forces discuss cooperation in logistics

An international symposium of the representatives of the Kazakhstan and U.S. Armed Forces was held in the city of Tampa. Logistics support issues were on agenda of the event. As the press service of the Defense Ministry informed, the participants discussed mutual cooperation and exchange of experience in logistics support field.

The central command of the Ground Forces of the U.S. Armed Forces made a presentation of the NATO’s logistics support scheme, namely the scheme of supplying all items of material support, organization of financial and record services, contract performance rules and medical support.

The article was originally published by Kazinform