Kazakh President Appoints New Foreign Minister, Minister of National Economy

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed on Dec. 28 Kairat Abdrakhmanov the country’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Timur Suleimenov the new Minister of National Economy, according to a release from the President’s press service.

Abdrakhmanov, who had been serving as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, replaces Erlan Idrissov who is to be transferred to an as yet unnamed position. Suleimenov replaces Kuandyk Bishimbayev. No information was provided concerning the reason for Bishimbayev’s replacement.

Abdrakhmanov was born April 21, 1964. He graduated from the Kazakh State University majoring in history. He served as director of various departments of the foreign ministry, ambassador to Israel, Austria and permanent representative of Kazakhstan to international organisations in Vienna as well as twice as deputy foreign minister.

He occupied the post of Kazakhstan’s permanent representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) during Kazakhstan’s one-year OSCE chairmanship.

Since 2013, Abdrakhmanov has served as permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations. During this period Kazakhstan campaigned for and was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He has the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

