Joint peacekeeping exercises kick off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, April 5 (Xinhua) — The first phase of Steppe Eagle – Spring 2017 tactical-special peacekeeping exercises kicked off at the base of Iliyskiy training centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan, the U.S. and British peacekeepers exercise in patrolling zones of responsibility, control of transport highways, installation of roadblocks and crowd control.

Trainings in negotiations, protection of the peacekeeping base, convoying and escorting individuals and humanitarian goods, the clearance of mined areas and rendering of the first medical aid are held as well, the Kazakh Ministry of Defence said.

The main phase of the exercises will be held from July 22 to Aug. 4 in the territory of the training centre. As a result, experts from NATO countries will evaluate the participation of Kazbat Kazakh peacekeeping battalion in peacekeeping missions.

The “Steppe Eagle” peacekeeping exercises have been held annually since 2003. They are designed to check the ability of peacekeepers to perform complex tasks as a part of multinational forces and under a unified command. Every year more than 1,500 soldiers and officers take part in the drill.

The article was originally published by CCTV