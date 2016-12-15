Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives in Astana

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Astana within the framework of his first official visit to Kazakhstan. The video footage of his arrival was released on the official YouTube channel Israeli PM.

The Israeli Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral negotiations with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and participate in the Kazakh-Israeli Business Forum.

The sides are expected to focus on the issues of economic interaction, including such sectors as agro-industrial sector, medicine, energy, civil security and defense. The Kazakh-Israeli Business Forum that will bring together about 70 businessmen is aimed at stepping up trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstani and Israeli business circles and finding new opportunities for investment.

Kazakhstan and Israel will also touch upon launching of direct air communication within the framework of Netanyahu’s visit.

