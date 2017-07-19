Investors identify most lucrative sectors of Kazakhstan economy
International investors, specifically German companies, are showing interest in establishing manufacture for heavy engineering and railway sector in Kazakhstan. Germany has invested over $4bn in Kazakhstan within the last 12 years. It is noteworthy that 90 percent of this investment was used for the non-extractive sector of the economy. The main focus for German investors was in the field of mechanical engineering, chemical, petrochemical industries, agriculture .
Deputy Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov told journalists about this on the sidelines of the 11th Session of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Working Group for Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports. “The main target of the working group is to discuss a series of issues, primarily trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ones. It is the platform, where the two countries’ state bodies compare their positions and determine the key points,” Yerlan Khairov said.
Source: Kazinform
