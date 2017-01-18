Investment in Kazakh agriculture increased 50% in 2016

Investment in Kazakh agriculture increased 50 percent in 2016 totalling 228 billion tenge (US$686.96 million) compared to 148 billion tenge (US$445.92 million) a year earlier.

According to General Manager of Assets of the Inspection Department at KazAgroFinance Tuleugazy Seisenov, the state constantly allocates significant funds to support agriculture. The government subsidises projects, provides preferential loans and offers leasing purchase of agricultural machinery.

“Today, we receive a lot of projects from all over the country. We aim at introducing modern technologies in the industry. We check whether the implemented technologies on a given project are innovative. We have an extensive network across the regions where farmers can apply,” said Seisenov.

At present, the state supports projects on the construction of major dairy farms and food warehouses and the increasing of breeding cattle livestock in the farms.

“KazAgroFinance is considering projects in several directions. We receive various projects on meat and dairy, poultry and so on. There are some technical requirements – we inspect whether they comply with them. We have requirements for a minimum amount of local content in joint projects, which should be at least 51 percent. It is also necessary to have an adequate plan of the entire process because all projects require a very large and require funding. For example, one poultry farm requires about 1-2 billion tenge (US$3 million-US$6 million) for construction. Funds are allocated from the National Fund and the national budget,” he added.

