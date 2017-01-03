Former FM Erlan Idrissov appointed as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to UK
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov was appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to UK by Kazakh President on December 30, the press service of Akorda reported. Nursultan Nazarbayev also introduced Dec. 30 newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov to the senior staff of the ministry.
Source: AkiPress
