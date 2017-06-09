EXPO 2017 caravan visits 12 countries

The long journey of the EXPO 2017 mobile pavilion has come to an end in the capital of Finland.

From February through June, the Caravan of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 “Future Energy” visited cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The capital of Finland was the final city of the EXPO roadshow in the run-up to the opening of the exhibition in Astana on June 10.

During the journey of the EXPO 2017 Caravan, hundreds of thousands of people took part in the presentation of the exhibition. The biggest numbers of visitors to the mobile pavilion were in Madrid, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London.

In European capitals, the Caravan was located in large shopping centers, city squares and public parks. A variety of interactive entertainment was available to the visitors of the mobile pavilion: an Alternative Energy Zone, Virtual Reality Zone, Interactive Map of Kazakhstan, cinema, 3D Printer, Children’s Creativity Zone, electric bikes and many other things.

The Outdoor area attracted the largest number of EXPO 2017 Caravan guests, and all visitors were invited to participate in producing clean energy using electric bikes. During the European journey of the EXPO 2017 Caravan, its visitors generated 75 kW of green energy, which is equivalent to watching TV for one hour every day during the entire year.

The aim of the large-scale tour of EXPO 2017 Caravan was to introduce European citizens and tourists to Kazakhstan, its capital city Astana and the forthcoming global event in the sphere of green energy. At the mobile pavilion, the guests also had the opportunity to buy tickets to the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

