Experts in Astana ready to cooperate on Syria truce

Representatives from Turkey, Russia, Iran, UN, Jordan attend meeting in Kazakh capital.

Experts meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana agreed to continue working towards “full” implementation of the Syria cease-fire, the head of Russia’s delegation said on Monday.

Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov’s remarks came after a technical meeting that involved experts from Turkey, Russia and Iran — who agreed last month to create a cease-fire monitoring group — as well as representatives of the UN and Jordan.

“The delegations have confirmed readiness to continue cooperation to ensure the full implementation of the cease-fire in Syria,” Gadzhimagomedov said.

Gadzhimagomedov also said the participants discussed measures to monitor and control the cease-fire in Syria and prevent provocations.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference the technical meeting in Astana was a “preparatory” step.

A January meeting in Astana saw Russia, Turkey and Iran agree to a trilateral mechanism for observing and ensuring compliance with a cease-fire that came into effect on Dec. 30.

Representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition groups also attended the meeting.

Talks are due to take place between the government and the opposition in Geneva on Feb. 20.

The article was originally published by aa.com.tr