EIA ups Kazakhstan’s oil output forecast

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its Feb. 2017 short-term energy outlook has raised the forecast for the 2017 and 2018 oil output in Kazakhstan.

The forecast for 2017 was increased to 1.86 million barrels per day as compared to 1.81 in the previous report published in Jan.

The forecast for 2018 rose to 1.88 million barrels per day as compared to 1.85 million barrels per day in Jan. report.

Oil output in Kazakhstan totaled 1.73 million barrels per day in 2016, according to the EIA.

Oil output in the country is expected at 1.87 million barrels per day in 1Q2017, 1.85 million barrels per day in 2Q2017, 1.83 million barrels per day in 3Q2017, 1.91 million barrels per day in 4Q2017.

In 2018 average quarterly output is expected to reach 1.92 million barrels per day, 1.8 million barrels per day, 1.87 million barrels per day, 1.93 million barrels per day correspondingly.

Kazakhstan’s proven oil reserves stood at 30 billion barrels in early 2015, according to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy.

Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan are the largest oil fields in Kazakhstan.

The article was originally published by trend.az