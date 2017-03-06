Constitutional reforms bill introduced to Parliament, passes first reading

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev introduced March 3 to a joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament the bill “On introducing amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan (first reading).” The bill proposes amending 23 articles of the Basic Law, redistributing 35 presidential powers.

The new reforms keep the presidential form of government while strengthening the roles of the legislative and executive branches.

Speaking before members of Parliament, Nazarbayev highlighted the key factors and aspects of political reform provided by the draft amendments to the Constitution.

The President focused on the process of preparing the draft amendments, highlighting the openness and transparency of the discussion process.

“Upon my order, the draft was presented for nationwide discussion, which was held intensively for a month. Every single citizen had the opportunity to express his/her opinion. We all witnessed not only a large-scale discussion, but also a high-quality one,” he said.

Nazarbayev also presented the results of the working group’s activities, highlighting the ambiguous understanding of the amendments to Article 26 of the Constitution by some Kazakh citizens.

