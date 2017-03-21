Astana track positive, winning battle of combating terrorism

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari stressed that the track of Astana 1, 2 and 3 meetings was positive whether the opposition attended or not as it is specialized in monitoring the cessation of hostilities agreement, separating ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra from the armed groups.

In an interview with the Syrian TV on Sunday evening, al-Jaafari said that the Russian side proposed a number of the work papers that reflect its seriousness in finding solution to the crisis in Syria such as removing the mines planted by the ISIL terrorist organization in Palmyra and the archaeological sites, establishing a committee for exchanging the kidnapped and establishing a constitutional committee specialized in the national reconciliations.

Al-Jaafari indicated that the track of Astana meeting complements Geneva track as positive efforts were exerted in it by the Russian and Iranian guarantors, in addition to the initiatives proposed by the Russian side, Kazinform has learnt from Mehr News Agency.

Since the establishment of Astana track, we haven’t dealt with the Turkish guarantor, but we deal with the Russian and the Iranian guarantors, and we don’t have a political or ethical confidence in the Turkish side which has always been the reason behind the problems in the region throughout history, al-Jaafari said.

He indicated that terrorism is the main reason behind all the problems in Syria and that the most important victory against terrorism today is admitting the existence of terrorism in Syria and Iraq by the whole world and adopting eight resolutions by the UN Security Council on combating terrorism.

