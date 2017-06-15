Astana Economic Forum kicks off today

Today Astana opened its 10th Astana Economic Forum. The theme of the meeting is New Energy – New Economy. The participants of the Forum will discuss issues of sustainable economic growth, international trade and innovation.

Representatives from the world’s economic community, including heads of state, business leaders and figures from the scientific world, gathered in the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the annual Astana Economic Forum.

The Forum is best known as a platform for international dialogue that enables constructive discussion of economic development issues concerning both Central Asia and the entire world in relation to changes witnessed in the global economy. The Forum will comprise about 20 panel sessions.

