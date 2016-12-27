Almaty is ready to host 28th World Winter Universiade on January 29 – February 8

Almaty will host the 28th World Winter Universiade that will take place from January 29 to February 8, 2017. Journalists and media representatives are currently being accredited to cover the Universiade. Accreditation of media will continue till December 29, 2016. For accredited foreign media representatives an easier registration procedure and visa issue is foreseen.

The Ambassador of the Universiade-2017 is Dariga Shakimova, bronze winner in boxing in the Olympic Games held in Rio-de-Janeiro. “The Universiade is a big event. I would like to wish Kazakhstan athletes good luck and successful performance” – said Dariga Shakimova.

The main mission of the Ambassador of the Winter Universiade-2017 is to distribute and develop the values of sports, tourism and healthy life style among students.

Source: Kazinform