25 years of Kazakhstan’s membership in UN

Kazakhstan became a member of the UN on March 2,1992. Extensive coverage of the idea of closing the Semipalatinsk test site, peacekeeping activities in conflict zones, projects of peaceful use of nuclear energy, and now – a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council are the main milestones of the 25 years of country’s membership in the organization. Kazinform in cooperation with the press service of Akorda has prepared an overview of the major successes and accomplishments of Kazakhstan, achieved under the auspices of the UN.

March 2, 1992 went down in the history of the independent Kazakhstan as a significant date when the UN General Assembly and its 46th session unanimously adopted the resolution 46/224 that recognized Kazakhstan as a new member of the UN. Today 15 representative offices of the organization work in Kazakhstan including UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNESCO and other.

At the OSCE Budapest Summit in December, 1994 In December 1994 President of Kazakhstan on behalf of the three states – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan proposed to create a battalion for peacekeeping actions in Central Asia. The initiative was adopted on December 15, 1995

In March 1997, Kazakh delegation has been accepted as a full member of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations. Six months later, in September 1997, on the territory of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan a joint peacekeeping maneuvers “Centrasbat-97″ were held with the participation of US, Russian and Turkish military units.

In 2000 the government of Kazakhstan decided to establish an independent peacekeeping battalion “Kazbat”. From 2003 to 2008, the battalion was involved in international missions in Iraq including water purification and demining.

As the result in October 2003, Kazakhstan signed a memorandum on expanding cooperation in peacekeeping with the UN. The purpose of the Memorandum is to identify the specific resources that Kazakhstan can provide to the UN missions.

