115 countries and 22 international organizations to participate in EXPO 2017

According to Rapil Zhoshybayev, Kazakhstan’s National EXPO 2017 Commissioner, 115 countries and 22 international organizations will participate in EXPO 2017 in Astana. This number exceeded the expectations of the EXPO’s organizing company.

To fulfill the task of the head of state aimed at attracting countries and international organisations to the exhibition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the foreign missions of Kazakhstan and the Astana EXPO 2017 national company have done a lot of work. Initially, it was planned to attract 100 countries and 10 international organisations but the organizing company managed to reach 115 states and 22 international organisations.

Source: Astana Times